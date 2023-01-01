Five-member body to probe attack

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Sindh Inspector General of Police (IG) Ghulam Nabi on Saturday constituted a five-member committee to probe the terrorist attack on the office of the Karachi police chief a day earlier.

Three militants were killed and four people, including two policemen and a Sindh Rangers sub-inspector, embraced martyrdom in the nerve-racking operation that lasted for nearly four hours on Friday evening. Flaws have been identified in security arrangements at the Karachi Police Office (KPO) — a centrally located building on the city’s main artery — Sharea Faisal.

Sources privy to the matter said that intelligence agencies had already expressed their concerns over the security arrangements at the CPO. “A committee with the following composition is hereby constituted to enquire into the incident of attack on Karachi Police Office and supervise the investigations of the case,” according to a statement issued by the office of the Sindh IG. Sindh Counter

Terrorism Department (CTD) Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Zulfiqar Ali Larik will head the committee while other members of the body include Karachi South Zone DIGP Irfan Ali Baloch, Crime Investigation Agency DIGP Muhammad Karim Khan, Karachi CTD Operations Senior Superintendent of Police Tariq Nawaz and Karachi CTD Investigation Incharge Raja Umer Khitab. The chairman of the committee can co-opt any other member required for conducting investigations, read the statement.