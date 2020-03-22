FM telephones Iranian, Sri Lankan, Nepalese counterparts, discusses COVID-19

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Sunday telephoned his Iranian and Nepalese counterparts and exchanged views on situation arising out of the outbreak of COVID-19.

Talking to Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, he expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of precious lives in Iran due to Coronavirus.

Conveying deep concern and sorrow over the tragic loss of innocent lives in the on-going pandemic, the Foreign Minister commended the government and people of Iran for valiantly combating the COVID-19 global pandemic, the Foreign Office said.

The Foreign Minister underscored that the pandemic was one of the greatest challenges to confront humanity in a century. Successfully overcoming it necessitated both compassion and innovation. He apprised his Iranian counterpart of Pakistan’s efforts to contain the pandemic.

Foreign Minister Qureshi also reiterated the earlier call made by Prime Minister Imran Khan to lift sanctions against Iran, to enable it to utilize its resources to save precious human lives. He also apprised the Iranian Foreign Minister of Pakistan’s diplomatic outreach in this regard.

Prospects of enhanced bilateral cooperation and coordination at the border in the context of the ongoing pandemic, also came under discussion.

Foreign Minister Javad Zarif appreciated Pakistan’s reaffirmation of support and solidarity and call to lift sanctions on Iran, in view of COVID-19. He informed the Foreign Minister that under President Hassan Rouhani’s instructions, two hospitals had been allocated for foreign pilgrims from Pakistan and other countries.

The two Foreign Ministers underlined that Pakistan and Iran were not only close neighbours, but brotherly countries, that had stood by each other through difficult times. The two leaders agreed to stay in close contact.

In his conversation with Nepalese Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali, Shah Mehmood Qureshi emphasized on activating SAARC platform to deal with the Coronavirus.

Detailed discussions were held on the situation arising from the spread of Covid-19, and ways to enhance cooperation to combat the threat posed by the rapid spread of the pandemic. Challenges faced by regional States and the need for joint efforts came under review.

Foreign Minister Qureshi reiterated Pakistan’s readiness to host the SAARC Health Ministers’ Conference and suggested that a video conference could be organized due to the prevailing global health emergency.

Foreign Minister Qureshi stated that Pakistan considered SAARC an important platform for regional cooperation. He appreciated Nepal’s leadership role as Chair in steering the SAARC process forward despite the many odds.

The two Ministers agreed on the need to work closely to promote collective endeavours to fight common challenges.

