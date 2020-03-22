Shehbaz to offer his services to PM Imran on countering coronavirus

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif has decided to write a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan in which he would suggest to set up a National Task Force to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

In the letter, the former chief minister will also offer his services in taking concrete steps against the virus that has affected hundreds of people so far in Pakistan.

The PML-N leader has taken the decision at a party meeting he chaired at his Model Town residence through a video link on Sunday.

A sub-committee has also been constituted to chalk out a strategy for countering Covid-19. Former federal and provincial health ministers Khawaja Salman Rafique, Khawaja Imran Nazir, Saira Afzal and Attaullah Tarar are the members of the committee.

Shehbaz Sharif also called party’s central executive committee meeting. He will chair the meeting through a video link.

It may be mentioned here that PML-N president who returned from London Sunday morning and went straight into self-quarantine is wasting no time in playing the role of a responsible politician.