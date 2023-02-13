FO: Pakistan will continue its support to Palestinians

ISLAMABAD (INP): Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch has stated that Pakistan strongly condemned Israel’s brutal attack on the city and camp of Jenin in the State of Palestine, killing several innocent Palestinians. While replying to a question during her weekly news briefing in Islamabad on Thursday, she stated that Pakistan will continue its strong and unwavering support to the legitimate struggle of the Palestinian people for the full realization of their rights including the right to self- determination. “We call for an end to these illegal incursions and actions by the Israeli occupation forces. Human rights violations of the Palestinian people must be stopped’ he reiterated.

She stated that Pakistan supports the Palestinian demand for a viable, independent and contiguous Palestinian State, with pre-1967 borders and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital, in accordance with the relevant United Nations and OIC resolutions.

Responding another question, she viewed that Pakistan expects sincere cooperation from the Afghan interim government to address the challenge of terrorism and hopes that Afghanistan will live up its commitments made with the international community and Pakistan in this regard.She said terrorism is a common threat to both Pakistan and Afghanistan and we must take a strong stand against such entities that use violence against innocent citizens and law enforcement agencies.

The Spokesperson expressed Pakistan’s resolve to root out the evil of terrorism and safeguard the security of every citizen.She said we do not believe in accusations or finger pointing. However, we would reiterate our expectations that no country should allow its territory to be used for perpetrating terrorism against Pakistan. It is time that the commitments made to the world are fulfilled with sincerity and in good faith actions.

Moreover, she stated that special Representative for Afghanistan of the United States Thomas West and the European Union’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Tomas Niklasson visited Pakistan this week and held meetings with Special Advisor to the Prime Minister on Afghanistan, Ambassador Muhammad Sadiq and Foreign Secretary Dr. Asad Majeed Khan.

During these meetings, the two sides discussed the regional situation including the recent developments in Afghanistan and humanitarian support to the Afghan people. The Pakistan side reaffirmed our commitment to a peaceful, stable and interconnected region.

Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), Ms. Inger Andersen is on an official visit to Pakistan from 30th January to 3rd February 2023. During this visit, she has engaged with different national stakeholders. Ms. Anderson called on the Prime Minister and held meetings with Minister for Climate Change, Ms. Sherry Rehman and the Foreign Secretary Dr. Asad Majeed Khan, she added.

Responding to another question, the Spokesperson said Pakistan has a foreign policy that prioritizes developing good relations with all countries. She said we have constructive dialogue with all countries, including Russian Federation, the United States, the European Union, and our neighbors. She said bilateral relations with Russia, including economic cooperation, will further deepen in future.

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch informed that Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar will undertake a two-day visit to Sri Lanka from tomorrow. The Spokesperson said that the Minister of State will participate in the 75th Independence Day of Sri Lanka as a Guest of Honour. In addition to attending the Independence Day events, she will call on the Sri Lankan leadership and hold a meeting with the Foreign Minister of Sri Lanka.

The Spokesperson further said Pakistan and Sri Lanka have historic ties that have grown steadily in all aspects of bilateral cooperation. We also have worked closely in multilateral forums including SAARC. The visit of the Minister of State would contribute to enhanced understanding between the two countries and signal Pakistan’s support for Sri Lanka in a difficult time.

On Kashmir she said that Kashmir Solidarity Day which will be observed on 5th February 2023. Like every year, the Pakistani nation will express its unwavering solidarity with our Kashmiri brothers and sisters in their just struggle for realization of their Right to Self-determination. The Day will be observed with traditional zeal and fervor by all sections of society in Pakistan and by the Pakistani and Kashmiri Diaspora around the world. “We believe that durable peace, security and development in the region hinges on peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute. It is imperative that the Kashmiris exercise their right to self-determination through a free and impartial plebiscite under the auspices of the United Nations’ she added.

She affirmed that Pakistan will continue to extend all possible support to our Kashmiri brothers and sisters towards a just and peaceful settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council Resolutions.

On Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visit she said that Bilawal currently in Washington DC from 1-3 February 2023 to attend the National Prayer Breakfast which brings together US and international leaders for a discourse on contemporary issues.

The Foreign Minister will be a keynote speaker at the event where he will speak about the “Role of Faith in the Future and Sustainability of Democracy”. Yesterday he addressed the annual gathering of the White House Fellows and Congressional Staff. He has held meetings with Administration officials, Councillor State Department Derek Chollet and Executive Director of the World Food Programme. The Foreign Minister returns home tomorrow. Earlier, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari undertook an official visit to Moscow at the invitation of Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergei Lavrov from 29-30 January 2023. This was Foreign Minister’s first visit to Moscow which coincided with the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and Pakistan, she explained.