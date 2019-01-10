Football legends Kaka, Figo lands in Pakistan

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Football legends Ricardo Kaka and Luís Figo arrived in Pakistan kick off the World Soccer Stars (WSS) 2019, on Thursday.

The two Brazilian and Portuguese superstars landed at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport and were welcomed with the traditional Sindhi Ajrak and Topi.

The star soccer duo will make a special appearance at Karachi’s Pearl Continental and Lahore’s Packages Mall.

While talking to media, Portugal’s legendary footballer Figo said, “It’s exciting to see another emerging country in Asia embrace football. I’m certain in a population of 220 million there must be huge potential waiting to emerge into the international scene.”

During their much-anticipated visit, the former football icons will promote World Soccer Stars which is organised to promote the sport in Pakistan.

The administrative body of WSS has announced to conduct two matches in Karachi and Lahore. The event will be held between April 26 and April 29.

Kaka, a superb attacking midfielder from Sao Paulo, played 92 matches for Brazil during his illustrious career from 2002 to 2016. Kaka was only 20 when he was inducted into Brazil’s 2002 World Cup squad which won the title.

Figo, the 46-year-old former winger, played 127 matches during his impressive career from 1991-2006. He scored 32 goals. During his professional career (1989-2009) he played 577 matches and scored 93 goals while representing Real Madrid, Barcelona, Inter Milan, and Sporting CP.