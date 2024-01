Forces able to respond to any threat: COAS

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff, (COAS), witnessed firing of different Air Defence weapon systems during Exercise Al-Bayza-III, 2024 at Sonmiani.

COAS viewed integrated fire and battle maneuvers of Army Air Defence systems which includes High to Medium Air Defence Weapons System (HIMADS), Low to Medium Air Defence System (LOMAD), Short Range Air Defence system (SHORADs) and Extended Short Range Air Defence system (ESHORADs).

In a landmark achievement and milestone in enhancing the Air Defence of the aerial frontiers of Pakistan, HIMAD system in maiden fire was able to successfully engage the target at maximum ranges along with other layered weapon systems which were tested during the exercise. COAS highly appreciated the remarkable achievement of engaging targets with precision and operational readiness of Corps of Army Air Defence.

While interacting with the officers and troops, COAS highlighted that Armed Forces of Pakistan are modernising their systems in line with our requirements to deter and be able to respond to any threat emanating against Pakistan. Corps Commander Karachi, Commander Army Air Defence, Inspector General Training & Evaluation and Inspector General Arms also witnessed the exercise.

Earlier, COAS visited Army Air Defence Center. He laid floral wreath at Yadgar e Shuhada and paid homage to martyrs of Armed Forces. COAS installed Lieutenant General Muhammad Zafar Iqbal, HI (M), as Colonel Commandant of Army Air Defence Corps.

COAS calls NASTP as project of ‘national significance’: General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff, (COAS) attended inauguration ceremony of the second chapter of National Aerospace Science and Technology Park (NASTP) Silicon, held at Karachi. COAS was Chief Guest at the occasion.

COAS termed NASTP a project of national and strategic significance that would yield manifold benefits for the country since it would spur technological progress and foster self-reliance by offering a platform for the nation’s youth and future generations.

COAS praised the efforts of PAF, its leadership and its skilled personnel in the achievement of yet another milestone of NASTP Silicon. Chief of Air Staff shared the vision for NASTP to become one of the best Aerospace, Cyber & IT Clusters and transform national landscape with design, R&D and innovation centers for emerging and disruptive technologies to accrue maximum social, economic, security and scientific dividends for the country.

On his arrival at the venue, COAS was received by Air Chief Marshal, Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff. Later, COAS also visited Corps Headquarters Karachi. Corps Commander Karachi Corps welcomed the COAS and briefed him about operational preparedness, training matters and administrative measures being taken for the welfare of the troops and Shuhada families.