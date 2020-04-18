Forces raids against Taliban militants

Monitoring Desk

KANDAHAR: The Afghan forces conducted preemptive raids against Taliban militants in southern Kandahar province of Afghanistan, killing at least 4 militants.

The Ministry of Defense (MoD) in a statement said a group of Taliban militants were looking to carry out attacks against the Afghan forces in Shorabak and Miansheen districts.

The statement further added that the Afghan forces conducted preemptive raids to thwart the attacks of the militants.

The security forces also wounded at least six militants during the raids, the statement said, adding that the security forces had earlier discovered and defused 20 roadside bombs in Miansheen, Shawalikot, Spin Boldak and Maiwand districts of Kandahar.

The Taliban group has not commented in this regard so far. (Khaama Press)