Former PTI leader Biland Tarakai joins Pakistan Peoples Party

F.P. Report

KARACHI: An important political personality from Swabi, Biland Khan Tarakai has joined the Pakistan Peoples Party along with his family and friends.

Former PTI leader Tarakai called on former president and PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari in Karachi on Tuesday and announced to join the Pakistan Peoples Party along with members of his family and friends. He reposed confidence in the PPP leadership.

Tarakai lauded the efforts of former president saying that his government gave identity to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by giving the province its new name. “We can’t forget the effort of former president Zardari who gave the province its identity,” he added.

Syed Nayyar Bukhari, Rukhsana Bangash, Amir Fida Paracha, Ali Bacha and Bilal Sherpao were also present during the meeting.

On this occasion, Zardari welcomed the Tarakai clan’s inclusion in the PPP.