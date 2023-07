F.P. Report

KHAR: At least four people were wounded in a blast involving a vehicle in the Geelay area in the Mamund Tehsil of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bajaur district, police said.

The vehicle was targeted as the bomb was detonated via remote control. The injured were shifted to the Khar district headquarters (DHQ) hospital.

The blast comes a day after five policemen were martyred in two separate attacks in KP while 12 people, including nine policemen, were injured.