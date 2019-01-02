Four laborers killed in Balochistan coalmine explosion

F.P. Report

QUETTA: At least four laborers working in coal mine were killed and one other was injured on Wednesday morning in gas explosion in a coalmine in Chamalang area of Balochistan.

The Levies officials said that the dead bodies and the injured have been shifted to a hospital in Quetta.

People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto while expressing his sympathy with the families of deceased miners, has said that the administrative mismanagement resulting in deaths of the miners in rampant deadly mining incidents.

The coal miners association in Balochistan complains lack of safety arrangements for life security of miners.

The regulations framed under the Mines Act, 1923, stipulate a fairly extensive safety and labour welfare regime that must be enacted and observed at all mines.

Under this Act, the key position empowered to carry out and verify the implementation of the Act is that of the chief inspector and the inspectors appointed, pursuant to the 18th Amendment, by the provincial governments.