Razak Dawood’s firm wins bid for construction of Mohmand Dam

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: PM Adviser on Commerce, Textile, Industry and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood’s firm the joint venture of Descon and Chinese company, China Gezhouba, has won the bid for the construction of the Rs309 billion Mohmand Dam.

Chairman Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) confirmed that the joint venture of Descon and China Gezhouba has won the bid for the construction of the dam.

He added that the other joint venture of Frontier Works Organization (FWO) and Power China did not win the bid.

He further added that the WAPDA chairman further said that the contractor will mobilise to the site of the project within 10 weeks.

However, top officials in the Ministry of Water and Power said that the project is being initiated in haste. Its land has not yet been acquired and a consultancy firm is yet to be finalised, they upheld.

Mohmand Dam

The groundbreaking of the project was to be held today (January 2) but was postponed owing to pressing engagements of the prime minister.

Mohammad Dam is the flood control dam and after its construction it will be able to store 300,000 cusecs of water. The cost of the said project in 2003 stood at $1 billion which has now swelled to $3 billion because of the inordinate delay during Musharraf regime.