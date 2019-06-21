Four militants killed in Farah

Monitoring Desk

KABUL: The security forces killed four Taliban militants including one of their key commanders during the operations in Farah province.

The Police Headquarters of Farah in a statement said the Afghan Special Forces killed a key Taliban commander and his fighter during an operation in Khak-e-Safid district. The statement further added that the Special Forces also wounded another Taliban militant during the same operation.

The Special Forces also confiscated 50,000 kilograms of opium, 4400 rounds of amunition, 5 weapons, 7 motorycles and 4 vehicles during the operation.

The Police Headquarters of Farah also added that Special Forces destroyed the confiscated opium and munitions together with two compounds of Taliban and drug lab of the group.

Meanwhile, the Police Headquarters of Farah said a coalition airstrike killed two militants of Taliban commander Mawlavi Esmat in Qala-e-Nasrullah area of Bala Bolok district.

The airstrike also destroyed a vehicle packed with explosives and weapon, the statement added.

The anti-government armed elements have not commented regarding the operations so far. (Khaama Press)