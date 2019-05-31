Game launched to highlight Indian atrocities in Kashmir

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: To pay tribute to martyred Kashmiri leader Burhan Wani and Dukhtaran-e-Millat leader Asia Andrabi and to highlight the Kashmiri struggle and resilience on digital media, a game and website have been launched.

Kashmir Intifada, the game and the website, has been developed by ‘The Digital Intelligence’ with Dr Umair Haroon leading the project. The purpose of the game is to develop insight about the oppression by Indian forces against unarmed Kashmiri people and the ever-increasing Indian brutalities in the occupied region. It aims at exposing the agenda of Agit Doval as he tries to install ISIS in Kashmir.

It contains information about the organisations leading the struggle for freedom in the valley, and also brings to the forefront the torture tactics and atrocities of Indian army besides showing how Kashmiri men and women stand shoulder to shoulder in their struggle for freedom even in the dire circumstances. It shows how the entire valley has been made a torture cell for the Muslims, and that how the new breed of women, emerging from years of crisis, are both fearless and devoted to the freedom struggle.

The game will be available both on mobile sets as well as desktops.

In the blogger/vlogger section, a host of famous personalities from the fields of arts, politics, media and others will share their blogs and vlogs about the atrocities faced by the Kashmiri brethren at the hands of Indian army in Occupied Kashmir. Leading writers, intellectuals and celebrities from show business will also be participating through blogs, video blogs, articles and messages to express their views on the situation in Kashmir.

A community will also be set up to unite the youth of the nation on the Kashmir cause and to take up the challenge of raising voice for the Kashmiri brothers on the digital front. The ultimate aim of creating this digital community is to enlighten people, especially the youth, on the Kashmir issue. The ‘Kashmir Intifada’ will also provide a platform for the consolidation of lone and scattered voices on the brutal Indian occupation of the Kashmir valley.

Famous bloggers/vloggers include actor Faisal Qureshi, legendary singer and composor Fakhir, anchor Jasmin Manzoor, singer and actress Rabi Pirzaada, writer Tooba Amir, anchor Mustafa Chaudhry, Senator Anwar Kakar, Deputy Speaker KP assembly Mehmood Jan, MNA Romina Khursheed, former senator Sehar Kamran, Erum Farooqi, Mehreen Malik, fashion designer Sam Dada, Ainee Bukhari and RJ Faiza Qureshi.