JI not part of any political alliance: Baloch

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Acting Ameer of the Jamaat e Islami, Pakistan, Liaqat Baloch, has said that the JI is not part of any political alliance and its relations with other parties and leaders would be based on positive and constructive approach on national issues.

He was addressing a meeting of the JI central advisory body at Mansoora. JI Secretary General Amirul Azeem, JI deputy chiefs and deputy Secretaries general attended the meeting. Liaqat Baloch said that the JI’s political line of action was absolutely clear and it would play its role on the political front in and local bodies elections with its party banner, its own narrative, its unblemished past and its distinct record of social service. He said that the Imran khan government was a failure on all fronts due to which challenges to the national security were increasing. He said the JI would stage an Awami march in the Punjab capital on June 16, against price hike, unemployment and IMF slavery and interest based loans. The students community, labourers, farmers and businessmen would be part of the protest march. The JI acting Ameer counseled the government to refrain from use of force on peaceful political programmes. He also stressed that the financial problems of the tribal people besides those concerning legal issues and employment should be solved.

The missing persons should be recovered and the supremacy of the constitution and the law should be established.

Meanwhile, the JI acting Ameer contacted nuclear scientist and the father of the country’s nuclear bomb Dr A.Q. Khan on phone and congratulated him on his historic achievement in the field of national defense. He, however, said that a nuclear Pakistan was required to be a strong democracy, to have an active parliament and to introduce the just Islamic system, stop begging from the aliens and opt the path of self reliance.