Gandapur, Naqvi vow to eliminate terrorism

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur here Thursday vowed to eliminate scourge of terrorism and expediting intelligence based operation further.

Both the leaders expressed deep condolences on killing of the Chinese national at Besham suicide blast. The Interior Minister has arrived at the Chief Minister House where was welcomed by the KP CM and exchanged views on security situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

They expressed complete solidarity with families of victims of chinese nationals, people, Govt of China and expressed the resolve to bring the facilitators behind the attack to justice. Mohsin Naqvi said that culprits could not escape from cluches of law.

The Minister directed for effective coordination to counter menace of terrorism and that through such nefarious acts the courage of Pakistani nation could not be shaken. He said the terrorists would be dealt with full might as fight against terrorism was for the country’s survival. He assured all out support to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Meanwhile, a delegation of UNICEF headed by Abdullah Fadil, called on Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur here at Chief Minister’s House on Thursday and discussed with him matters of mutual interest with special focus on public welfare activities being carried out in the province with the assistance of UNICEF. Prospects for further expanding mutual cooperation and partnership between UNICEF and the provincial government were also discussed in the meeting.

Speaking on this occasion, the chief minister said that UNICEF is playing an important role for the public welfare in the province. He said that incumbent provincial government also intends to further enhance and expand this partnership to some other sectors including upgradation of schools, supply of clean drinking water, sewerage, solarization of schools, Madaris, tube wells and deserving households in the province.

Touching upon the priorities of his government regarding development of newly merged districts, the chief minister said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa especially merged areas had been affected badly during the war against terrorism.