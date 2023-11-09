Gaza governing structure undecided 

Jalil Afridi

Washington DC: As Israel continues bounding Gaza and conducting ground operations, it has not yet been decided how Gaza will be governed in future. But one thing is clear that it will certainly not be anything like before October 7, when Hamas attacked Israel from Gaza.

In reply to a question about the future setup in Gaza, John Kirby, the US National Security Spokesperson said that “we are talking about it” and that “Palestinians are cable of running Gaza.”

While referring to the more than a million Gazan’s who are being internally displaced, moving from the North to the South, John Kirby said that the US won’t support permanent displacements. John Kirby also acknowledge that Hazbullah did fire a few rockets from the Lebanon side but no damage was caused and that the US does not see the war in Middle East being expanded.

John Kirby acknowledged that short pauses in the bombing by Israel are good so that humanitarian aid can pass by and those who want to leave Gaza can also leave.

It has been made very clear by both the United States and Israel that there will be no cease fire by Israel, no matter how many civilians are being killed. The US does regret the killing of “each civilian” in Gaza by Israel but “regret” is the only word which can be heard by US administration, under President Joe Biden.

In reply to a question, John Kirby said that China has given loans at very high interest rates to those countries which wanted to be part of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).