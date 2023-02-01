102 connections disconnected in Punjab, KP and Islamabad

F.P. Report

Lahore: During the ongoing crackdown against gas pilferers, SNGPL continued raids in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad, disconnecting another 102 connections while 476 under billing cases processed ; Rs 6.45 million fine imposed

In Lahore, the regional team disconnected 07 connections on illegal use of gas and another 5 on use of compressor and 207 Under billing cases have been processed.

The team also imposed fine of Rs 1.45 million against gas theft and under billing cases.In Bahawalpur the company disconnected 5 connections on the use of compressor .The regional team in Multan disconnected 1 connection on illegal use of gas while another three on the use of compressor ,115 Under billing cases have been processed. The team imposed fine of Rs 0.13 million against gas pilferes.

In Peshawar and Karak, the company disconnected 37 connections on account of direct use of gas and illegal use of gas while 16 under billing cases have been processed and amount of Rs 1.31 million against gas theft and under billing cases. In Rawalpindi the regional team disconnected 1 gas connection on illegal use and fine imposed 0.05 million against gas theft. In Mardan 30 under billing cases have been processed while 0.05 million amount booked against under billing cases. The regional team in Islamabad disconnected 6 connections on illegal use of gas.

The team in Gujranwala 2 connections were disconnected on illegal use of gas while another 1 on the use of compressor and 21 under billing cases billing cases have been processed.

In Sahiwal, one connection was disconnected on illegal use of gas and 1 on compressor. In Faisalabad 9 under billing cases processed and 4 connections were disconnected on illegal use of gas and one on the use of compressor and amount of Rs 0.13 booked against gas pilferes.

In Sheikhupura disconnected 22 connections on illegal use of gas while 45 under billing cases processed. The team booked amount of Rs 3.18 as against gas theft and under billing cases.

The regional team 2 connections were disconnected on use of compressor in Sargodha 33 under billing cases have been processed while Rs 0.07 fine imposed against under billing cases. The team disconnected 2 connections on illegal use of gas in Sialkot and imposed fine of Rs 0.08 against gas pilferes. In Gujarat 1 connection was disconnected on illegal use of gas.