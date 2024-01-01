German air defense frigate embarks on critical mission to Red Sea

BERLIN (KIDataApp): German air defense frigate Hessen embarks on a critical mission to the Red Sea from Wilhelmshaven, Germany. Led by Frigate Captain Volker Kuebsch, the vessel will participate in the EU naval mission Eunavfor Aspides, safeguarding merchant shipping and maritime routes in the Red Sea. With the threat of Houthi attacks looming, the “Hessen” faces a tangible challenge, reinforcing its role in maritime security. As part of the F124 “Sachsen” class, renowned for air defense capabilities, the “Hessen” boasts advanced technology, including Smart-L radar and SM2 anti-aircraft missiles. With a crew of 240 personnel, including officers, sailors, and specialized teams, the frigate stands ready to uphold its mission with precision and resilience.