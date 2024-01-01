BAKU (KIDataApp): Incumbent President Ilham Aliyev appears poised for a resounding victory in Azerbaijan’s presidential election, called early after the successful recapture of a Karabakh region from ethnic Armenian forces who controlled it for three decades. With over 93% of ballots counted, Aliyev secured a commanding 92.05% of the votes, according to the Central Election Commission. The runner-up garnered just 2.19%, with three challengers conceding defeat and congratulating Aliyev. The election, initially scheduled for next year, was expedited following Azerbaijan’s swift retaking of the Karabakh region. Analysts speculate that Aliyev aimed to capitalize on his increased popularity following the military success. Despite concerns about electoral integrity and opposition boycotts, turnout exceeded 76%, demonstrating strong public engagement. Celebrations erupted in Baku as Aliyev’s anticipated win was met with enthusiasm.