Germany sees $22.3b foreign trade surplus

F.P. Report

ISTANBUL: Germany’s foreign trade balance showed a surplus of €20.4 billion ($22.3 billion) in November, the country’s federal statistical bureau Destatis announced on Monday.

Germany’s exports fell by 5% year-on-year to €131.2 billion in November while imports went down by 12.2% on a yearly basis, calculated at €110.8 billion.

While these figures recorded yearly declines, exports and imports saw month-on-month upticks of 3.7% and 1.9%, respectively. Germany’s exports to EU countries were worth €71.5 billion in the month, whereas EU imports to Germany amounted €58.9 billion.

German exports outside of EU countries were €59.7 billion in November, while non-EU imports to Germany totaled €51.9 billion.

As for exports to Russia, the figure stood at €700 million, up by 12.8% month-on-month but down by 38.3% on a yearly basis.

On the other hand, imports from Russia to Germany totaled €200 million, registering a monthly and yearly decline of 14% and 88.4%, respectively. (APP)