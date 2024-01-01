Turkish stock exchange up at weekly open

F.P. Report

ISTANBUL: Türkiye’s benchmark stock index opened Monday at 7,667.85 points, up 0.51%, or 39.12 points, from the previous close.

Borsa Istanbul’s BIST 100 index closed Friday at 7,628.73 points, up 1.07%, with a daily trading volume of 6.5 trillion Turkish liras ($218.5 billion).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was 29.8970 as of 10.15 a.m. local time (0715GMT), the euro/lira exchange rate stood at 32.7715, and a British pound traded for 38.0214 Turkish liras.

Brent crude oil was selling for around $77.80 per barrel, while the price of an ounce of gold was $2,038.60. (APP)