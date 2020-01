F.P. Report

LAHORE: Indian actor-singer Gippy Grewal has expressed wish to work with Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat.

In a statement, the actor said ‘Punjab Nahi Jaongi’ is his favourite film and hoped to meet Mehwish Hayat in Pakistan. Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is my favourite singer, he told.

Gippy further thanked Pakistanis for their hospitality and pledged to again visit his ancestral home in Faisalabad.