KP Tourism department being digitized to facilitate tourists: Atif Khan

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Senior Minister for Tourism Khyber PakhtunkwaAtif Khan has that tangible measures were being taken to put administrative working of the tourism department on modern lines to facilitate and attract more tourists towards picturesque tourist places in the province.

Chairing a high level meeting in Khyber Pakhtukhwa House, the KP tourism minister said all administrative working of the tourism department were being digitized which included online registration of tourism spots, tour operators, introduction of modern online App, online hotel and guest house reservation besides putting in place more facilities like modern camping pods at various sites.

He said the government was well aware of problems being faced by tourists and added that these issues were resolved with help of modern technology.

He said the tourism department was launching a modern call center in collaboration with cellular company-MobiLink where tourism could register their complaints. He said administrative staff and tourism police forces were always forthcoming to help tourists.

He said that tourists could get information about picturesque tourist spots in the KP through the tourism departments’ App.