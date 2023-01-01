Girl students excel in Malakand board HSSC examination

F.P. Report

LOWER DIR: Ms Tayyiba Qazi, of the Islamia Model College Timergara got 1035 marks and stood first in the higher secondary school certificate (HSSC) annual examination 2023 held under the board of intermediate and secondary education (BISE) Malakand.

The BISE Malakand controller of examinations Muhammad Naseem Khan announced the results during a function at the board here on Tuesday. Another girl student Aiaqa Javed of the Edward Model College Timergara secured 1012 marks and Faiza Shams of the Islamia Model College Timergara got 1009 marks and stood second and third respectively in the board.

A total of 35728 students appeared in the HSSC part I examination out of which 28260 were declared successful and the result remained 79 percent. Similarly a total of 33588 students appeared in HSSC part II examination out of which 30857 were declared successful and the result remained 92 percent.

In the pre-engineering group Suliman Ahmad obtained 947 marks, Muhammad Rafi 945 marks and Sunbal Jabin 938 marks and stood first, second and third respectively in the board. In the humanities group Riyan Muhammad got 959 marks, Saima Naz 944 marks and Jalwa Ahmad 936 marks and stood first, second and third respectively in the board.