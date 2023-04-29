Minister visits Maidan Wardak

KABUL (Agencies): Acting Mines and Petroleum Minister, Sheikh Shahabuddin Delawar visited Maidan Wardak province and said that the province is rich in many natural resources.

The Mines and Petroleum Minister, Delawar, traveled to Maidan Wardak to assess the situation of mines in that province, said a statement by the Ministry.

The provincial head of mines in Maidan Wardak, Mawlavi Nematullah Shahid, sharing details on the mines in that province said that the department of mines of Maidan Wardak was able to have mining agreements with 28 different companies and collected about 60 million afghanis in revenue in the past year.

Minister Delawar, said that Maidan Wardak is rich in many natural resources, adding that it is the responsibility of all of us to properly protect these resources and prevent illegal and self-imposed smuggling and extraction.