Girls’ participation in Art Workshop in Afghanistan fades due to fear of detention

KABUL (Khaama Press): Recent restrictions, including the detention of girls on charges of “dress code violations,” have instilled fear and terror among families whose daughters attend educational centers or art workshops.

Educational centers for foreign languages, art workshops, and calligraphy classes have covertly or openly provided opportunities for the education of several girls. However, according to officials of art workshops, the detention of girls from various parts of Kabul has led to a decrease in the presence of girls in these centers.

Qorban Najafi, the chief manager of an art workshop in Kabul, told Khaama Press that following concerns in various parts of Kabul, especially the detention of girls in recent weeks, the presence of girls in this center has decreased by more than 70 per cent.

He stated that before the mass detentions of girls on charges of immodesty, approximately 70 girls were engaged in learning the principles of painting at this center, making significant progress in the field. However, the number has now dropped to less than 20.

Latifa Bahadari, one of the students in this art workshop, told Khaama Press that the recent actions of the Taliban regime have instilled fear among families and caused serious concerns. She mentioned that these detentions have even affected her work process, saying, “I used to finish a painting in a week, but now it’s been two weeks, and I still haven’t completed one.”

Samira, another girl who turned to painting due to the closure of schools, is also a student at this gallery. She told Khaama Press, “I was in the ninth grade when the Taliban closed the schools. We hadn’t even received our transcript yet.”

After the return of the Taliban to power in Afghanistan, the practice of painting art significantly declined in the country, with several art workshops closing in various provinces, and artists were banned from painting portraits and certain other objects.