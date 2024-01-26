Denmark provides $2.2 million aid to Afghanistan

KABUL (Khaama Press): Following Denmark’s humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, the United Nations Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has announced that this country has provided a contribution of $2.2 million to Afghanistan.

OCHA reported this on Thursday, January 25th, on its social media platform X, stating that Denmark has added the equivalent of $2.2 million US dollars to the Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund, which is aimed at supporting life-saving activities.

Furthermore, OCHA added that Denmark has contributed a total of 236.4 million Danish Kroner, equivalent to $36.4 million US dollars, to the Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund since 2015.

Prior to this announcement, the United Nations’ Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund had disclosed that Denmark had contributed $6.2 million to support the people of Afghanistan, with a particular focus on empowering women

and girls.

These contributions come at a time when several aid organizations and agencies had previously warned about the increasing poverty and needs of the people in Afghanistan.

Since the political landscape changed in the country in August 2021, the people have been facing a severe humanitarian crisis.