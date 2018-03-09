Gladiators crush Kings by record 67 runs

Monitoring Desk

DUBAI: Quetta Gladiators defeated the Karachi Kings by 67 runs and recorded biggest win by runs in the Pakistan Super League history in Dubai on Thursday night.

While batting first Quetta Gladiator posted a good total of 180 runs after a fiery knock of 90 runs by Opener Shane Watson and a half century by Kevin Pieterson.

The Karachi Kings were not in a position to win the match as the continuous wickets were tumbling and Gladiators cemented their domination in the game by picking two early key wickets in the start of their innings.

In the end the Kings only managed 113 runs and lost the match by 67 runs.

