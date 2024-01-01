Gohar Ejaz: Election to be held on Feb 8 under any circumstances

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Interior Minister Gohar Ejaz Thursday put to rest all the doubts regarding any delay in the upcoming general elections, saying that the poll would be held on February 8 under any circumstances.

The security situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces created concerns regarding the conduct of elections.

“Elections will be held on February 8, no one should have any confusion on this,” the interim minister told the journalists after the electoral body’s meeting.

He said that the Commission will ensure the conduct of the polls on the designated date come what may.

He said the government would provide the security for the election.

Ejaz said the recent terror incidents in Balochistan were not related to the elections.

An important meeting of Election Commission of Paksitan (ECP) under the chair of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja was held begain in Islamabad with focus on the deteriorating law and order situation in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a week ahead of the general elections.

Caretaker Interior Minister Gohar Ejaz, the secretary interior, chief secretaries, inspectors general of police of both Balochistan and KP and the officials of intelligence agencies were in attendance.

The minister briefed the meeting on the prevailing law and order situation in the two provinces and will submited a report to the CEC on the issue.

Meanwhile, elections in NA-8 and PK-22 constituencies of Bajaur district were postponed after the killing of independent candidate Rehan Zeb Khan and injuries to three workers when unknown assailants opened fire on them on Wednesday.

ECP notices

The ECP has taken notice of bomb blasts that took place in Balochistan cities of Quetta, Turbat and Jaffarabad on Thursday.

The ECP has sought a reported from the Balochistan chief secretary and IGP.

Meanwhile, the Commission also took notice of firing incident during the election campaign of a political party in Raza Goth village of District Sukkur.

The ECP sought a report from Sindh chief secretary and IGP, also directing them to take urgent action against the culprits.

ECP to use C-130 planes, copters for transportomg ballot papers

The ECP has decided to take aerial route for distribution of ballot papers in some areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Sources in the ECP said, ballot papers for Balochistan districts of Gwadar, Panjgur, Kech and Kharan will be airlifted.

The same will happen with KP districts of Bajaur and Kurram.

Helicopters and C-130 planes will be used for transport of ballot papers for national and provincial assemblies.

No one will be allowed to sabotage elections: Army commanders

Army commanders have expressed their resolve that terrorists, their facilitators and abettors, working on behest of hostile forces to destabilize Pakistan, will be dealt with full might of the state.

The resolve was expressed at the 262nd Corps Commanders’ Conference held in Rawalpindi on Wednesday with Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir in the chair.

The forum also discussed deployment of Army to assist Election Commission of Pakistan in the peaceful conduct of general elections 2024. Pakistan Army will perform assigned duties as per the constitutional mandate, under the guidelines of ECP. No one would be allowed to indulge in violence in the name of political activity and sabotage the quintessential democratic exercise of conduct of free and fair elections.

Security situation discussed at DROs’ meeting

On the other hand, an important meeting was held on Thursday to discuss the security situation ahead of the general elections scheduled to be held on February 8.

Chaired by the district returning officers (DROs), the meeting was attended by all returning officers (ROs), police and intelligence agencies officials, SSP Operations, and the commanding officers of the Pak Army personnel who will provide security duties on the election day.

The meeting was briefed about the security arrangements made in and around the polling stations.

The meeting also approved the plan devised to keep the law and order situation under control on the election day.

ECP sets up gender desk

The Election Commission of Pakistan has established a gender desk at the office of the Provincial Election Commissioner in Karachi for general elections which will continue to work round the clock till February 10.

According to a spokesperson of the provincial election commissioner, the desk has been established to address complaints of women, senior citizens, transgenders, special persons and minorities.

The spokesperson said that any complaint about neglected segments of the society about elections could be lodged on phone numbers 021-99205338 and 021-99202624.