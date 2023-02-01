Gold rates up by Rs.300 to Rs. 219,600 per tola

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.300 and was sold at Rs. 219,600 on Tuesday compared to its sale at Rs.219,300 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs. 258 to Rs.188,272 from Rs. 188,014 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs. 172,582 from Rs.172,347, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram Silver remained stagnant at Rs. 2,650 and Rs.2,271.94 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market remained unchanged at $2,072, the Association reported.