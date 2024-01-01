Gold rates up by Rs.900 per tola to Rs 215,700

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The price of per tola 24 karat gold increased by Rs900 and was sold at Rs 215,700 on Thursday compared to its sale at Rs 214,800 on the last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs772 to Rs184,928 from Rs184,156 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs169,517 from Rs168,810, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained constant at Rs2,570 and Rs2,203.36 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $09 to $2,057 from $2,048, the Association reported.