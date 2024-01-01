Jalil Afridi

Washington DC: Karine Jeane Pierre, the Spokesperson of the White House seemed very eager for case fire is Gaza, after seeing one hundred thousand Arab voters voted against President Biden in the primary elections in Michigan State.

Miss Karine while speaking at the press briefing in the White House said that the “President is optimistic” that a ceasefire will take place so that hostages can be released and aid can be delivered to the innocent civilians of Gaza.

Miss Karine also said that there is no policy change on Israel and that the U.S. wants a temporary ceasefire so that the hostages which includes six U.S. citizens can be realized and the near famine like situation can be prevented in Gaza. It is important to mention here that till recent reports the death toll in Gaza has exceeded over 30,000.

Miss Karine replied more that three times to different journalists that the President wants to see a peace deal and that the President wants to see a two state solution taking place between Palestine and Israel.

The Spokesperson was also asked why the President was running his election campaign ads on TikTok despite having security concerns about it. Miss Karine replied by saying that this question should be asked to the election campaign office of the Democrats Party and that the security concerns were regarding TikTok using geo location data and its usage.

Miss Karine was asked several questions about the health of President Biden and she said that twenty doctors from Walter Reed Hospital examined the President and that a detailed memo will be released about his health and shared with the media. Miss Karine gave an impression that the President was in absolutely good health to run the country and serve the people. But a few journalists were adamant on asking that if the President is in good health then why is not taking the Cognitive Test.

After seeing the primary elections in Michigan, both the Republicans and the Democrats have started giving more importance to the expatriates voters in America by listening to them, talking about them more and doing minor policy changes: