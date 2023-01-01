‘Golden Numbers’ stir controversy in Karachi’s matriculation exam outcomes

F.P. Report

KARACHI: In a shocking revelation, irregularities have been uncovered in the matriculation examination results in Karachi.

According to sources, a trend of “golden numbers” has emerged, where high-paying agents can secure specific marks for students.

This year, like the last, thousands of students were awarded the same marks. Documents reveal that 407 students were given 999 marks, 885 students were given 888 marks, 839 students were given 901 marks, 907 students were given 877 marks, and 912 students were given 905 marks. Additionally, 912 students were given 904 marks, and 894 students were given 880 marks.

Student experts have expressed their concerns over these findings and have called for an investigation. They argue that such practices undermine the integrity of the examination process and can have serious implications for the future of education in the country.

The concept of “golden numbers” is not new in Pakistan. It has been prevalent in the telecom sector, where customers can purchase unique mobile numbers at a premium price.

However, the application of this concept to examination results is a worrying development.

The education department has decided to conduct an investigation into the manipulation of the matriculation results.

The Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) has also assured that they will delve into the matter and take action against the culprits.