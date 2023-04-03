Governor, CM strongly condemn Swat blast

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Ghulam Ali and caretaker Chief Minister Azam Khan here Monday night strongly condemned the blast at counter terrorism department station at Kabal Swat and directed the hospitals administration to provide best medical facilities to the injured.

The Governor expressed solidarity with heirs of police victims and eternal peace of the martyred cops and others.

The Governor said the sacrifices of the police martyres would not go waste.

They prayed Allah Almighty to grant courage to the victims families to bear this irreparable loss with patience. (APP)