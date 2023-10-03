Governor highlighted significance of educ

PESHAWAR (APP): The Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali here Wednesday stressed for making advancement in new fields of education and said that a country cannot prosper and achieve respectable position among comity of nations with making progress in education.

He was addressing a ceremony of All Pakistan Private Schools Management Association (APPSMA). The ceremony was also attended by provincial caretaker education minister, Dr. Qasim Jan President APPSMA, Dr. Zakir Shah, Secretary Education, Mutasim Billah and large number of teachers and students.

Governor highlighted the significance of education in the existing age of transformation and said that education guarantees progress and development of a nation.

He said that our religion has also given due importance to education while constitution of the country also gives right of education to every citizen.

He said that private educational institutions have shared the responsibility of government to educate its people and added we must recognize efforts of private schools and prepare a strategy to support them.

He also urged private schools’ management to open schools in villages to educate children irrespective of their profitability.

He admitted that due priority has not been given to education sector and said that still thousands of children are uneducated due to absence of needed facilities.

Thousands of children were forced to left education owing to various difficulties and it is our collective responsibility to provide them with chance of education and progress, he viewed.

KP Governor appreciated the results and performance of private schools and said management of private schools should not be pressurized unnecessarily due to their contribution towards education.