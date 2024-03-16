Governor invited eunuchs to Governor’s House

PESHAWAR (APP): For the first time in the history, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali Sunday invited transgender women to Governor House and handed over Ramadan Ration packages to more than three transgender women.

It is for the first time that the Governor KP Haji Ghulam Ali invited us and given hospitality to us, the lower classes of the province and city, a Transgender told media men, soon after visited the Governor House.

Governor Haji Ghulam Ali welcomed hundreds of eunuchs from across the city to the Governor House. Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali have given Ramadan ration packages to more than three hundred transgender women on this occasion.

The three groups of eunuchs headed by eunuchs Arezo, Farzana and Subia are present in the Governor House. Ramadan ration package worth thousands of rupees per person is being distributed to more than three hundred transgender women.

Transgender chant long live Governor and Mayor Peshawar while receiving the ration packages. It is for the first time in the history, the governor’s house was given such honor by being summoned, Khaja Sira Arzoo told media men. “No one has done what Governor and Mayor Peshawar have done for transgender women,” said Farzana.

No one has done the employment projects proposed by Governor Haji Ghulam Ali, including health and education, Khawaj Sara Subiya said. “Our aim is to make this downtrodden section of the society feel a sense of belonging,” Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali said. Eunuchs are also human beings, creatures of Allah, Governor Haji Ghulam Ali said.

“I will be a voice in the departments responsible for transgender,” Governor said on this occasion. There is full hope that the federal and provincial governments would play their full role in solving the problems of transgenders,” said Governor Haji Ghulam Ali.

Technical education is very important for transgenders, the Governor said. Transgender will be made employable, allocation of quota in government recruitment is the need of the hour and they have the right, Governor Haji Ghulam Ali said.

Governor congratulate Christians on Easter: Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali Sunday congratulates the Christian community across the country, especially Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on the festival of Easter here.

Easter is the name of the spirit of love and mutual respect, Governor Haji Ghulam Ali said in a message issued on Sunday. The Christian community has an important role in the development and prosperity of the country, especially Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali added.

The services of the Christian community in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in all sectors including the education sector are commendable, Haji Ghulam Ali said. According to the constitution of Pakistan, the personal and religious rights of all minorities, including the Christian community, are fully protected, Haji Ghulam Ali said.

“We all have to make Pakistan a cradle of peace and stand among developed countries,” Haji Ghulam Ali said. A prosperous and developed Pakistan is the guarantor of our best future, Haji Ghulam Ali said, adding, for a bright, better and prosperous future, we have to move forward unitedly.