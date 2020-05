F.P. Report

KARACHI: The second test of Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, carried out on Thursday, also proved positive for Covid-19.

In his message on Twitter, Imran Ismail said that against my expectations I was tested positive again.

“I got my much awaited retest results today, & against my expectations, tested positive again. I am grateful to all those who prayed for me,” Imran Ismail said.