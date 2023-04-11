Govt cannot last till June 8, tweets Rashid

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: The head of Pakistan Awami Muslim League and former federal interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has castigated the ruling alliance saying that October 8 is far away; they will not even see June 8.

The former minister tweeted that only a person like “Rana Sanaullah can give a statement regarding filing references against three judges. These judges gave verdicts against the PTI. But this does not mean that they would get arbitrary decisions from the judges.” Rashid wrote in another tweet that the “caretaker governments in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will end in 90 days.

The result of filing references against judges will also be zero. The country is going towards anarchy. Their [PDM] problem in the election in 90 days, which will prove to be the political death of the group of 13.”

He said that “the government’s attempt to evade elections, pressure on the judiciary, and the death of poor while trying to get a bag of free flour are all signs of danger.

“Judiciary is the red line. They have to accept the decision of either judiciary or the people on the streets.

They have to clarify on Israel, trade with India and their assets.” Rashid said that “record high inflation and unemployment could lead to civil war. People do not have money to bury their dead. The value of dollar has doubled [against rupee]. Banning TV channels will force people to switch over to

social media.” (NNI)