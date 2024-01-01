Writ of state to be established in Balochistan: Bugti

F.P. Report

QUETTA Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti said on Thursday said that writ of the state would be established at any cost to maintain law and order situation in the Balochistan province.

These views were expressed by him while chairing a meeting to review progress of overall law and order situation in Balochistan. He said that for maintaining law and order situation, Balochistan police, levies and Balochistan Constabulary would be modernised, adding that training courses would be introduced for capacity building of civil forces.

Praising the Assistant Commissioner Mach to have fought valiantly with terrorists in Mach, he announced that the highest civil award of the province would be conferred upon Assistant Commissioner Mach. The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Balochistan, Shakeel Qadir Khan, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Home and Tribal Affairs, Balochistan, Zahid Saleem, Inspector General of Police, Balochistan, Abdul Khaliq Sheikh, Inspector General of Police, Malak Shuja-ud-Kasi, Additional Inspector General of Police, Balochistan, Jawad Dogar, Director General, Balochistan Levies Force, Naseebullah Kakar and others.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti on Thursday said that 160,000 homes would be constructed in rain-affected districts of Balochistan under 400 million dollar project of the World bank.

This was informed by him while chairing a progress review meeting of the Planning and Development Department at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat. Expressing indignation over the delay in executing rehabilitation projects meant for 2022 rains-affected districts of Balochistan, he issued directions to the officials to start executing the rehabilitation projects within 10 days besides initiating disciplinary proceedings against officers responsible for the delaying 400 million dollar foreign funded project.

Bugti said next PSDP would be finalised in view of the needs of the people of Balochistan instead of likes and dislikes. Secretary Planning Lal Jan Jaffar gave a briefing regarding rehabilitation projects in 2022 rain-hit districts of Balochistan.

The meeting was attended by MPAs Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi, Mir Shoaib Nosherwani, Chief Secretary Balochistan, Shakeel Qadir Khan, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Balochistan, Additional Chief Secretary (Development), Planning and Development Department, Abdul Saboor Kakar, Secretary (Planning), Planning and Development Department, Lal Jan Jaffar, Secretary Finance Department, Babar Khan and others.