Govt has no intention to bury 18th amendment, says FM Qureshi

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday has said that burying 18th amendment is not the policy of incumbent government.

While addressing the Senate session, the minister said that the federation does not have two-third majority. Sindh government is bringing such ordinances which it is not authorized of, he added.

FM Qureshi further hoped that the leaders of PTI will go to Sindh and get praises on their work. We should keep in mind the condition of European states and US and defeat coronavirus, he urged.

The minister said that the solution to end coronavirus is not lockdown but effective vaccine which no one knows till when it will be prepared.

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan is holding meetings on ‘national emergency’ (coronavirus) daily from 9:00am to 11:00am, he told.

Earlier, while speaking in National Assembly (NA) session, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the coronavirus has gripped the entire globe and everyone must play their part in overcoming it.

He said that Health has become a provincial article after the passing of 18th amendment.

The minister said that coronavirus has wreaked havoc all across the globe and all countries are in a state of crisis. Tens of thousands of people have died due to coronavirus in countries such as United States, United Kingdom and Italy,he added.

Shah Mahmood said that developing countries are especially in crisis due to the coronavirus, the likes of which has not been seen since the Second World War.

The first case in Pakistan was reported on February 26 at which time our testing capacity was just 100, it has now been raised to multiple thousands. There are around 70 laboratories which have testing facilities and Pakistan has the best testing capability among all South Asian countries, he told.