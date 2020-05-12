PPP declares govt’s steps against coronavirus as ambiguous

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Sherry Rehman Tuesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan is missing in this tough time of novel coronavirus.

The PPP leader addressed the Senate session and asked who is running the country and declared the government’s steps against the epidemic as ambiguous.

“Government’s message is not clear regarding relaxation in the lockdown. We need unity at the moment as we are facing a deadly pandemic for the first time.

“No standard operating procedures (SOPs) are being followed after the coronavirus lockdown is eased.

“People have come out for Eid shopping and no safety precautions are being taken. What kind of lockdown is this? Everything is opened.

“It looks like we committed a sin by approving the 18th amendment as moral boundaries are being crossed every day.”