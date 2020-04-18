Govt took decisions in consultation with provinces to mitigate adverse impacts of coronavirus: PM

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the government took effective decisions in consultation with all provinces, including Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan to mitigate adverse impacts of Coronavirus pandemic.

Briefing media about current situation of Coronavirus in the country in Islamabad on Saturday afternoon, he said National Command and Control Center is engaged in collecting data and statistics about Coronavirus situation on daily basis.

The Prime Minister expressed the confidence that the government will not leave downtrodden segments of society alone in these testing times.

He urged the police and law enforcement agencies to adopt soft and friendly behaviour with the public to make ongoing countrywide lockdown successful.

The Prime Minister sought cooperation of all stakeholders, including media and civil society in lessening the burden on common man during the lockdown.

He also paid tribute to doctors, paramedics and others staff affiliated with the healthcare sector for their frontline role in the war against Covid-19.

The Prime Minister also ordered keeping a strict vigil on the demand and supply of wheat and other commodities to avert any shortage during the holy month of Ramazan.

The Prime Minister again warned that government will take strict action against those involved in hoarding, smuggling, and corruption across the country.

He said an ordinance about hoarding has already been enforced while another ordinance about smuggling will be enforced within a day. He said the government decided to open the construction industry keeping in view problems being faced by labour and business class.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said precautionary measures should be followed, including social distancing, during the ongoing battle against Coronavirus.

He expressed the confidence that the government’s capability of conducting Coronavirus tests has increased fivefold in a month.

Asad Umar urged the opposition leaders to refrain from politicizing the prevailing situation and join hands with the government in ongoing fight against Covid-19.

In his remarks, Minister of Industries and Production Hammad Azhar said the government will announce another relief package for small business entrepreneurs within two weeks.

He expressed the confidence that the government is mulling the option of providing interest-free loans and relaxation in electricity bills to small business entrepreneurs in near future.

Speaking on the occasion, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security Division Dr. Moeed Yusuf said the government will soon allow commercial flights to resume their operations.

Prime Minister’s Focal Person Dr. Faisal Sultan, on the occasion, said that scientific analysis of Coronavirus data is being done to reduce burden on healthcare system.