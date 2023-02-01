Grand Theft Auto maker to release new game’s trailer in December

NEW YORK (AFP): The maker of “Grand Theft Auto” said Wednesday that it will release a trailer for the long-awaited next instalment of one of the biggest-selling video game series of all time next month.

Fans of the popular GTA franchise have been waiting for almost a decade for New York-based Rockstar Games to release the latest edition of the violent open-world game, in which players take on the role of a criminal navigating the streets of a fictional city.

“We are very excited to let you know that in early December, we will release the first trailer for the next Grand Theft Auto,” Rockstar Games founder Sam Houser said in a statement.

Footage of “Grand Theft Auto VI” was leaked last year in one of the biggest hacks in the history of the video game industry, months after Rockstar Games announced that the game was under development.

The popular game’s first edition was released in 1997 and the most recent version Grand Theft Auto V, has sold more than 185 million copies since it came out in 2013.

Rockstar Games, which will also mark its 25th anniversary next month, is owned by industry giant Take-Two Interactive Software.