HED sticks to exam schedule despite smog holiday in Punjab

F.P. Report

LAHORE: In a recent announcement, the Higher Education Department (HED) in Punjab has confirmed that there will be no alterations to the examination schedule despite a smog-related holiday declared in Lahore and Gujranwala divisions by the Punjab government.

As per the announcement of the HED, all exams scheduled for November 11 and November 12 will proceed as originally planned.

The HED has further emphasized that both morning and second shift exams will be conducted according to the initial schedule.

Pertinent to mention here that the exams of Part-I of the 2nd Annual Examinations in the Education Boards are ongoing these days.