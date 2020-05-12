Gunmen kill five at Kabul hospital

Monitoring Desk

KABUL: An explosion was reported near a hospital in the Dasht-e-Barchi area of PD13 in western Kabul on Tuesday morning.

The Ministry of Interior Affairs says the police special unit has arrived at the scene.

The Afghan forces have rescued more than 40 people from the medical clinic in Kabul, said Tariq Arian, a spokesman for the Ministry of Interior, adding: “The forces are trying to clear the clinic.”

A source told TOLOnews that at least five people were killed including three women, a child, and a member of security forces, and four others were wounded.

Local residents said that sounds of two blasts and gunfire can be heard from inside the hospital.

TOLOnews reporters say at least two explosions were heard at the scene.

Mahdi Rasekh, a member of parliament, also confirmed that a number of doctors are trapped inside the hospital.

An eyewitness said that he heard the gunfire and when he asked what happened people around him said “there are suicide attackers and they are targeting people.”

There is a guest house behind the hospital and foreigners are staying there and the attackers are trying to get inside the guest house through the hospital, security sources told TOLOnews.

Although security institutions are not giving information about the number of attackers, an eyewitness said there are three and they are in military uniforms.

TOLOnews correspondent Anisa Shaheed said that foreign troops also arrived in the area to respond to terrorists.

The Taliban rejected their involvement in the attack.

Courtesy: (TOLOnews)