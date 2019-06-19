Hafeez Shaikh to preside over ECC meeting in Islamabad today

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance, Abdul Hafeez Shaikh will chair The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday (today).

According to reports, the ECC meeting will consider supplementary grants for various government departments and ministries.

The demand and supply of wheat will also come under discussion in the ECC meeting.

In the previous meeting, the ECC approved the proposal of Finance Division authorizing the government to issue sovereign guarantee amounting to Rs.20 bn for investment in National Investment Trust’s (NIT) State Enterprise Fund.

Ministry of National Food Security and Research secretary updated the committee about the wheat situation in the country. He informed that the country was in a comfortable position with having 7.257 million tons of wheat available in the stock.

The ECC acceded to the proposal of Ministry of States, Frontier Regions to grant Rs.781,591,000 for arranging 20,000 metric tons of wheat for temporarily displaced persons of tribal districts of former FATA region.