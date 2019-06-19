Sacred Games 2 likely to be released in August

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: If you have seen the first season of Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer web series Sacred Games, then you must be eagerly waiting to watch the second season of the series that is set to release soon. The promo was released last month and it received a lot of praise from the audience. Based on a book of Vikram Chandra the show is based on the story of Sartaj Singh and Ganesh Gaitonde. But looks like the audience will have to wait a little more to catch this gripping series’ season 2.

As per a report in a daily, “Saif and Nawaz starrer Sacred Games 2 was about to release on June 28. However, due to another show, it got postponed to August. The makers wanted a considerable gap between two hit series and hence, Saif and Nawaz’s show might have been pushed to August end. Also, there is a date issue with Saif and Nawaz being tied up in different projects. While Saif is shooting for his home production JawaniJaneman in London. Nawaz allotted bulk dates to his brother’s directorial venture Bole Chudiyan.” We hope this gets sorted out soon and the series get released sooner.

Courtesy: (Filmfare)