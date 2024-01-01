Hamas defeats global plans of Israel

37 mins ago
by The Frontier Post

NEW YORK (Alternat News): In a dramatic turn of events at the United Nations, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu unveiled his ambitious proposal for a gas corridor traversing through Israel, garnering initial support from unlikely ally Saudi Arabia. However, the political landscape shifted abruptly when Saudi Arabia declared a cessation of cooperation with Israel until a Palestinian state is established. This stunning reversal marks a significant setback for Netanyahu’s plan and highlights the formidable influence of Hamas, whose steadfast resistance has thwarted Israel’s global aspirations. In a cascading series of consequences, the United States’ strategic objective of replacing Russian gas in Europe has been derailed, dealing a blow to their support for Israel’s initiative. With Hamas emerging victorious and Russia consolidating its position, the geopolitical ramifications of this development reverberate across the international stage.

