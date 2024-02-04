Hamas’s battalions must be destroyed: Netanyahu

FP Report

TEL AVIV: Following are Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s remarks , today , at the start of the Government meeting, at the Kirya in Tel Aviv:

“Israel is a sovereign state. We greatly appreciate the support that we have received from the Biden administration since the outbreak of the war: In weaponry, at international institutions, in sending forces to the region, and more. This is not to say that there are no disagreements among us but as of today we have succeeded in overcoming them with determined and balanced decisions.

I would like to tell you something, from my own experience: There are those who say ‘Yes’ to everything, even when one must say ‘No.’ While they are applauded by the international community, they endanger our national security. And there are those who say ‘No’ to everything. While they are applauded at home, they also endanger vital interests. I would like to tell you something from my experience: Wisdom is knowing how to navigate – to say ‘Yes’ when it is possible and to say ‘No’ when it is necessary.

I am not in need of any assistance in navigating our relations with the US and the international community while steadfastly upholding our national interests. Thank G-d, I have been doing this for a few years.

As a sovereign state that is fighting for its existence and its future, we make our own decisions, even in those instances where there is no agreement with our American friends.

I would like to clarify our policy: The essential goal is – first of all – to eliminate Hamas. In order to achieve this goal, three things are necessary:

First, Hamas’s battalions must be destroyed. So far we have destroyed 17 of 24 battalions. Most of the remaining battalions are in the southern Strip and in Rafiah, and we will deal with them.

Second, there must be demilitarization after the battalions are destroyed, as our forces are doing with determination by mounting very aggressive raids in the northern and central Strip.

Third, underground neutralization actions are required, as our forces are methodically doing in Khan Yunis and throughout the Strip, and this will yet take time.

The efforts to free the hostages are continuing at all times. As I also emphasized in the Security Cabinet – we will not agree to every deal, and not at any price. Many things that are being said in the media, as if we had agreed to them, such as regarding the release of terrorists, we will simply not agree to them.

We have recently exposed to the world that UNRWA is collaborating with Hamas and that some of its people even participated in the atrocities and abductions of October 7. This only strengthens what we have known for a long time – that UNRWA is not part of the solution, it is part of the problem. The time has come to begin the process of replacing UNRWA with other bodies that are not tainted by support for terrorism.”