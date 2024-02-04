Israeli airstrikes target mosque in Deir Al Balah

Courtesy: Quds News Network

GAZA: On Sunday, Israeli airstrikes targeted a mosque in Deir Al Balah in Gaza.

Meanwhile, The Red Crescent warns of a humanitarian disaster at Al Amal Hospital in Khan Yunis, which has been besieged for 14 consecutive days.

Food supplies for refugees are depleted and available fuel is sufficient for only one week, while the hospital has run out of some basic medical supplies and medications.

For the fifth day in a row, all coordination attempts to transfer patients from the hospital for treatment outside have failed. The hospital has run out of oxygen supply for intensive care units.

Israeli forces continue to target the hospital with heavy gunfire, and ambulances cannot move.